A Foggy Morning To Sunny Afternoon

Weather Update: Friday, April 22 7:06 AM —

Good Saturday Everyone! We are starting out with a thick inversion layer this morning allowing for lots of fog development into the morning with limited visibility. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 am so use low beam headlights when driving and take extra time getting to your location. Another shot of re-enforcing cool air arrives today making for a cooler weekend ahead.

TODAY:

A foggy start with temperatures ranging from the upper 30’s to the mid 40’s east. Fog moves out around 9:30 with skies becoming mostly sunny. West northwest winds around 12 mph. Highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT:

Becoming partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Clouds should keep thick frost from developing but patches of frost are possible in the early morning hours of Sunday. Lows tonight around 38-40 with light northwest winds around 5 mph.

SUNDAY:

Becoming mostly sunny again by mid morning with highs only to around 59 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Sunday night brings our more likely chance for patchy frost with lows in the mid to upper 30s under mostly clear skies. Light northeast winds around 2-4 mph.

Next week looks cool and dry to start with highs in the lower to middle 60’s on Monday. Increasing clouds on Tuesday with a few showers late day. Rain will be on and off at times Wednesday as well and some storms may move in around Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and the StormTeam for the latest on your Weekend forecast and what’s ahead next week. Catch the updates online, on-air, and on our WBBJ 7 News and Weather App.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com