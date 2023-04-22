Books at the Barn event returns

JACKSON, Tenn. — One event returns to support literacy in Jackson and Madison County.

Next week on Tuesday, April 25, the Madison County Imagination Library will host its 8th annual Books at the Barn event at the West Tennessee Farmer’s Market in downtown.

MCIL will be on site from 11 am until 2 pm to serve lunch provided by Latham’s Meat and Barbeque to sponsors.

The event is held to raise needed funds to continue providing books to children born in Madison County through the Imagination Library program.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library offers free books to children ages birth through age 5. Through the program, over 500,000 books have been distributed.

The program is made possible by donations from sponsors and donors. Madison County Imagination Library is a fund of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

According to MCIL, sponsorships are available starting at $700. Anyone interested can contact Rebecca Creasy at becca@turntablecoffeecounter.com for more information.