Crawfish event supports a special cause

JACKSON, Tenn. —An annual event returns to the Hub city that offered wide varieties of food and entertainment.

The Crawfest event at Hub City Brewing was held on Saturday and was hosted by the Scarlet Rope Project.







Screen Shot 2023-04-22 at 5.58.06 PM

There were many people in attendance to show support and enjoy the crawfish, shrimp, or mixed platters that were being sold. There was also a DJ, a crawfish cooking competition, activities for the kids, and more!

Survivor Care Coordinator for the Scarlet Rope Project, Adriana Kee, says that this event gets bigger and better every year, and she is grateful for the communities participation for this cause.

“I love seeing the growth and just seeing how the community is getting more involved in learning more about Scarlet Rope. The more people we have involved the better, and more awareness we can raise for Scarlet Rope and human trafficking in general,” Kee said.

This is the 6th annual crawfish event that was held.

