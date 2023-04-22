Earth Day 2023 reminds people to love the planet

JACKSON, Tenn. —It’s time to get outside and appreciate mother nature. It’s Earth Day!

This year’s theme is “Invest in our planet.”

According to earthday.org, the idea is to consider how a green economy can help humans take better care of the world.

This is the 54th year for the event that is held every April 22nd.

Senator Gaylord Nelson and Representative Pete McCloskey started it in 1970 to promote ways to keep our planet livable and healthy.

Today, organizers say more than a billion people around the world celebrate Earth Day.

Some ideas you can do to celebrate… pick up trash along a local trail or park.