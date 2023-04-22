Hemp Fest returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —The 420 Hemp Fest took place here in downtown Jackson with four blocks of vendors and food.

The downtown streets of Jackson were full of cannabis supporters gathering for legislation on marijuana, education on hemp, CBD and more.

















With different vendors in the heart of downtown, the festival had a place where attendees can register to vote, along with emailing your legislators about marijuana legalization.

This is the second annual Hemp Fest. Next year with April 20, falling on a Saturday they plan for the festival to be bigger and better.

“We are amazed at the support that we’ve received. We have a large number of vendors. We have 78 vendors, plus food trucks, four live bands, we have a lot going on today,” said Kindall Thomas, Event organizer, 420 Hemp Fest.

The festival went on until 6 pm, and Thomas would like to thank everyone for their support.

