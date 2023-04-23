A special pageant raises money for a cure

ALAMO, Tenn.—A special pageant was held for a great cause.

The Miss Relay for Life Pageant was held on Sunday at the Alamo First Christian Church.

This is a preliminary pageant for the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival. Many people were in attendance for support. The money that is made will go to help find a cure for cancer.

Church Team Captain for Relay for Life, Linda Gaines, tell us the inspiration behind starting this pageant was having a passion for trying to find a cure for cancer, and starting these pageants have helped raise money to help find a cure.

“We love it every year. It is just amazing to us the turnout that we have. We may have a few that sign up ahead of time, but it just seems like we have so many that come the day of the pageant and raise way more money than they have to,” Gaines said.

This is the 12th pageant that was held.

