Bud Light exec takes leave after boycott calls, reports say

NEW YORK (AP) — Reports say a Bud Light marketing executive is taking a leave of absence after overseeing a partnership between the company and a transgender influencer, drawing cries for boycotts.

Beer Business Daily and Ad Age report that Alissa Heinerscheid will be replaced by Todd Allen, most recently global vice president of Budweiser.Critics have been angry at Bud Light since an April 1 video posted by widely followed influencer Dylan Mulvaney showed her cracking open a can.

The brand works with influencers to reach various customers, but critics said they would stop drinking Bud Light.

