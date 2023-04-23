Green Acres Farm welcomes strawberry season

MILAN, Tenn. —It’s strawberry time at Green Acres Farm!

The first flat of the season has just been picked and the farm is now selling freshly picked strawberries.

This is the second day of picking strawberries with great weather this week. They’re expecting a slower harvest on the front end.

The strawberries are planted during October, usually the harvest starts end of April to about Middle of June. The farm has been harvesting strawberries for 25 year.

“The crop looks very good this year. We’re hoping for a great season. Lord weather and as the weather ramps up, the crop is just going to get better,” said Walker Parkins, Farmer at Green Acres Farm.

After the strawberries are done, the farms plan to plant pumpkins right above the strawberries.

