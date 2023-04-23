Haywood county offers rockin’ trail experience

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. —On Saturday, a new set of trails were opened up in Haywood county. A special ribbon cutting was held to celebrate.

The Rockin’ Roll Hatchie Trails have been a work in progress for several years.







They are the vision and hard work of Haywood county resident, Mark Yoder.

He, along with local Boy Scout Troop 68, have put long hours into blazing trails and building structures that lend themselves to mountain biking, hiking and trail running.

The trail system consists of five separate paths that are each named for a prominent musician from Brownsville. Hikers will learn more about these artists as they walk or ride the trails. There is a trail appropriate for all levels of physical fitness.

Yoder says he is grateful for all of the community’s support.

“The city liked the idea of it, and a lot of people got behind it. Boy Scouts, running clubs, nature lovers, and it just kind of became something that a lot of people really enjoy,” Yoder said.

There is a Rockin’ Roll Trail appropriate for all levels of physical fitness from easy to difficult.

The trails are located at 1199 Windrow Road, just off the Bypass in the I-40 Advantage Park in Haywood county.

