Incident on Allen Ave. draws large police presence

UPDATE:

According to the Jackson Police Department, around 8:06 pm Saturday night officers responded to a shots fire call in the 100 block of Allen Avenue.

Upon arrival officers located a male victim. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for care.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Tenn.—Incident draws police presence near Allen Avenue.

Around 8:15 pm we received a call of a large police presence in Jackson.

We received a tip of a possible shooting on Allen Avenue near the Salvation Army.

When our crews arrived on the scene, there was a heavy police presence with other emergency responders at the scene.

Near by neighbors said they heard loud bangs, and began running.

Jackson police were seen questioning bystanders and searching the area for evidence.

There were over ten police vehicles present at the scene.

We’ve reached out to Jackson Police Department and are awaiting details at this time.

