Martin Police Dept. investigating shooting incident

MARTIN, Tenn.—Martin Police Department investigates shooting incident on Lindell Street.

According to information received from the Martin police, around 5:19 pm on Saturday, April 22, officers responded to a disturbance call at 406 N. Lindell Street. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers with the Martin Police Criminal Investigators Division arrived on scene and began investigating. The victim’s identity is not yet being released.

This investigation remains ongoing at this time.

