Nationwide health initiative makes a stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Community Health Initiative makes a stop in the Hub city for nationwide awareness.

The Stay Well Community Health Initiative, designed to bring health-related resources to black communities, recently announced April 22, 2023, as a Nationwide Vaccination Day in 21 cities across the country.

















In partnership with the We Can Do This COVID-19 public education campaign, the event offered free COVID vaccines and health resources here in Jackson at the Taylor Medical Center.

The Stay Well Community Health Initiative and the We Can Do This campaign also partnered with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for this event.

President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Kimberly Jones, explains why this vaccination day is so important.

“It’s very important to have this day. I think we somehow forget about COVID, but it’s still out there. The vaccination is a very important part of preventing very serious illnesses. It’s important to get that out to the community,” Jones said.

Owner of Taylor Medical Center, Mechelle Moragne, says she is happy to have this event at the medical center, and is glad that there is a special day to spread more awareness.

“I feel very excited, because we do need to provide more education about vaccinations and decrease the hesitancy,” Moragne said.

Stay Well has partnered with local health agencies and community based organizations in select cities to educate black communities, while working to make vaccine resources more accessible.

To learn more about Stay Well and Nationwide Vaccination Day, visit staywellhealthhub.com.