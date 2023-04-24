Geneva Ellington Littlejohn, age 80, a resident of Stanton, TN, died peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Funeral Services for Mrs. Geneva will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Brownsville Funeral Home Chapel located at 107 S. Lafayette Ave. in Brownsville, TN, with Bro. Adrian Knipper, Bro. Grover Westover and Bro. Brennan Kress, officiating. Burial will follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. David Reeves, officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday Evening, April 25, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Geneva was born on April 17, 1943, in Crockett County. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She found great joy in spending time with her family. She loved to cook and serve others. She enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She was a Christian and faithful member of Harmony Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She always kept busy and was loved by all. She loved her children unconditionally and was an amazing mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Littlejohn; her parents, Bernice Radford Ellington and Irene Privett Ellington; two sisters, Florence Marbury (Dosey) and Sue Price (Leo).

She is survived by one son, Shane Littlejohn (Jessica); one daughter, Gail Steele (Dewayne); three brothers, Ray Ellington (Hilda), Doyle Ellington (Linda), Ed Ellington (Patricia). She leaves a legacy of love for her 6 grandchildren, Ellington Steele, Hannah Littlejohn, Shelby Littlejohn, Elisabeth Steele, Vanessa Littlejohn and Elaina Steele.

Pallbearers for the service will be her nephews, Ricky Ellington, Rad Ellington, David Littlejohn, Hunter Hooper, Jacob Ellington and Evans Ellington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Attn: Sharolett Allen, c/o InSouth Bank, P.O.Box 879, Brownsville, TN or

Gideons International, c/o Fred Gause, P.O. Box 544, Brownsville, TN 38012 or Harmony Baptist Church, c/o Judy Hardister, 523 Monroe St., Brownsville, TN.

Following the services and burial, the family will gather at Lot & Loft, 6006 Hwy 70 E., Brownsville, TN. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.