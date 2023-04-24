Gibson County library hosts history program

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Monday, the Gibson County Memorial Library held a history program to celebrate the Bicentennial of Gibson County’s founding.

The program was presented by Gary Blankenship, a retired history professor. He covered the founding of Gibson County and the origins of Trenton as the seat of the county.

The Gibson County Memorial Library plans to have more programs like this to have more adults involved with the library.

The next program with be on May 1 involving Scrapbooking.

