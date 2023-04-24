Inaugural golf tournament a success for Wreaths Across America

SHARON, Tenn. — An inaugural event supporting Wreaths Across America was held in West Tennessee on Saturday.

The 1st Annual Wreaths Across America Charity Golf Tournament took place at the Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon.

Sue Priest, Wreaths Across America’s Dresden, TN coordinator, says this was a very successful tournament, with a total of 14 teams participating.

Proceeds raised at the event will benefit veterans in nearby Wreaths Across America-connected cemeteries.

According to Priest, this is expected to become an annual event, as another charity golf tournament will be held next year.

Priest says they will also be having the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Unit coming June 30 & July 1, with more information expected soon.

