M. E. (Gene) Hale

A Celebration of life for M. E. (Gene) Hale will be held Monday, May 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home.

Mr. Hale, 84 years old, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home. He retired from Southern Biological in McKenzie. As a City Council member, and also Vice Mayor, Mr. Hale proudly served his hometown for 30 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in McKenzie. He was a founding member of the McKenzie Bass Club. Mr. Hale also served in the National Guard and was a Volunteer Firefighter. He was born in Yuma, TN on June 2, 1938, to the late Arvie M. and Anita F. Hale.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time with family and friends fishing, hunting, golfing, and boating. Throughout his life, Gene touched so many individuals within the community with his welcoming and infectious spirit and unmistakable laugh. Gene will be deeply missed by many. Through all of his accolades, he has received his final reward.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Nellie M. Hale, a daughter Gina (Deryl) Gore of Bartlett, son Jason (Michelle) Hale of Cookeville, three grandchildren Matt Gore (Chelsea Guye), Anna Hale, and Audrey Hale and two great-grandchildren Harper Guye and Brooks Gore. Brothers Richard (Theresa) Hale of Harvest, AL and Randy (Joyce) Hale of McKenzie.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation.