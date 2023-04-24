Man faces multiple drug charges in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been arrested and is facing multiple drug charges.

According to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, agents from the 28th district in Crockett County searched a home on Dupree Road Monday.

Agents seized around 1/4 pound of methamphetamine, a felony amount of rainbow fentanyl, a felony amount of cocaine, and marijuana.

The task force says that baggies, scales and currency they believe to be proceeds of the sale of narcotics.

A man who has not be identified was booked into the Crockett County Jail on multiple drug charges.

