Man faces multiple drug charges in Crockett County
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been arrested and is facing multiple drug charges.
According to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, agents from the 28th district in Crockett County searched a home on Dupree Road Monday.
Agents seized around 1/4 pound of methamphetamine, a felony amount of rainbow fentanyl, a felony amount of cocaine, and marijuana.
The task force says that baggies, scales and currency they believe to be proceeds of the sale of narcotics.
A man who has not be identified was booked into the Crockett County Jail on multiple drug charges.
