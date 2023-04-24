Martin farm receives Fund-a-Farmer Grant

CHICAGO — A Martin farm was awarded the Fund-a-Farmer Grant, according to a news release.

Food Animal Concerns Trust, or FACT, announced on Monday that BERG Livestock would be getting the grant to purchase equipment to mechanically control brush, sow pastures using a no-till drill, and bale graze, thus creating more grazable acres with diverse forages.

The farm is owned by Brad, Emalee, Rachel, and Grady Buttrey.

“The FACT grant funds will allow us to improve our grazing lands and increase pasture acreage. Since implementing regenerative agriculture practices at BERG Livestock, we have documented improvements in the life around us, both below and above ground. The soil, plants, animals and people are invigorated and thriving. Our mission is simple: ‘Life nourishing. Nourishing Life.’ and this grant will help us carry that out in our community and beyond,” said farmer Emalee Buttrey.

FACT says they were able to provide 87 grants to farmers and ranchers this year, which totals to more than $253,000.

They say the Fund-a-Farmer Grant was created to expand humane farming and increase pasture-based livestock production.

