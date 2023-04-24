McKenzie’s new director of schools talks about role

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Dr. Justin Barden has been named the new Director of Schools for the McKenzie Special School District.

Barden said that he was surprised and excited to be selected for his new role.

“Very much looking forward to the opportunity. I appreciate the board’s support of me, and I think we are going to [do] a lot of great things and continue to do a lot of great things in McKenzie,” Barden said.

Barden explained that he hopes to bring a fresh perspective, if that is what is needed.

“I say often that I’m not the smartest guy in the room, never have claimed to be. But I feel like I have some pretty good ideas. I am one who can and will sit back and listen and really take in what is going on,” Barden said.

He said that his inspiration behind wanting to become the director of schools was that he has been working in education since the early 2000s and loves it.

He said he drew inspiration by working with great leaders during that time. This is a position that he says has been a goal for him for the last five to six years.

“It’s an opportunity to help make decisions, to guide a system, obviously, and so I feel like that is where the Lord has put me. Again, given me the background to get to this point now,” Barden said.

Barden expressed that he loves McKenzie and thanks everyone in the community for their support.

He said he hopes when people look back on his time as the director, they remember that he always put the students first.

