Mr. Anthony Taylor was born on November 10, 1964 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on April 21, 2023.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witnesses on 2057 N. Parkway.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe as well.

Thanks and Sincerely

Bledsoe Funeral Home