Mugshots : Madison County : 4/21/23 – 4/24/23

Cornelius James Cornelius James: Aggravated domestic assault

David Thomas David Thomas: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, open container law

Anigha McCurry

Antoinette Chatman Antoinette Chatman: Shoplifting/theft of property

Ashley Scruggs Ashley Scruggs: Failure to appear



Caleb Painter Caleb Painter: Failure to appear

David Hernandez David Hernandez: Schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, driving under the influence

Glen Harrison Glen Harrison: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence

Haylee Schuler Haylee Schuler: Violation of probation

Jeffrey Collins Jeffrey Collins: Failure to appear



Joel Bond Joel Bond: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

John Williams John Williams: Schedule I drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jose Castro Jose Castro: Failure to appear

Jose Malagon Jose Malagon: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Joseph McClain Joseph McClain: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections



Justin Vaulx Justin Vaulx: Simple domestic assault

Kaitlin Turnage Kaitlin Turnage: Driving under the influence

Keishari Anderson Keishari Anderson: Criminal impersonation, violation of order of protection

Kenneth Bills Kenneth Bills: Public intoxication

Lewis Bussey Lewis Bussey: Disorderly conduct, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol, driving while unlicensed



Nigel Ross Nigel Ross: False imprisonment, simple domestic assault

Precious Jones Precious Jones: Evading arrest

Santiah Richardson Santiah Richardson: Shoplifting/theft of property

Scottie McAlpine Scottie McAlpine: Assault

Sharod Greer Sharod Greer: Sexual battery



Takara Wood Takara Wood: Simple domestic assault

Teniya Miller Teniya Miller: Assault, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest

Thomas Beasley Thomas Beasley: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Tyshawn Bradley Tyshawn Bradley: Aggravated assault, violation of probation, driving while unlicensed

Victor Traylor Victor Traylor: Aggravated assault



William Wells William Wells: Driving under the influence

Zachary Esquivias Zachary Esquivias: Driving under the influence

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/21/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/24/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.