Reminder: UofM Lambuth to host free concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wanting to listen to music from our city’s talented students? We have where to go on Tuesday.

The University of Memphis Lambuth will be hosting their Spring Music Concert Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

The university says that students will be performing a variety of original songs as well as some well-established cover numbers.

The university says Dr. Jeremy Tubbs and Dr. Jenna McLean have been working with the students to prep them for this performance.

“This is an opportunity to see these highly talented young people from all over West Tennessee showcase their talents on stage together,” said Niles Reddick, dean of the UofM Lambuth. “Admission is free, and you will be thrilled to have experienced their phenomenal show.”

The free concert is being held in the HPAC Auditorium.

Find more local news here.