8th Annual Books at the Barn held downtown

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event took place in the Hub City Tuesday.

The Madison County Imagination Library hosted the 8th Annual Books at the Barn in downtown Jackson.

The Imagination Library team set up at the West Tennessee Farmer’s Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to serve lunch provided by Latham’s Meat and Barbeque to sponsors.

The MCIL is an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

MCIL and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library have been promoting early reading and literacy since its beginning.

“50 dollars a year sponsors one child, and that provides them a free book each month, so 12 books,” said Haley Wildridge, Secretary and Communications Chair for the Madison County Imagination Library Board.

“We wanted to thank the local committee for Imagination Library,” said sponsor Melissa Spurgeon. “They work tirelessly to get these books into the hands of young children, and it takes everybody in our community supporting the education of children, and this is a very great first step for them.”

Madison County Imagination Library, which is a fund of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, promotes literacy by providing free books to children under five in Madison County.

