Services for Ann Martin Adams, 83, will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Trull officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 11:00 am until service time. Mrs. Adams, a former educator, died Sunday, April 23, 2023 at her residence. She was born on February 28, 1940 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Caywood and Mary Grace Aden Martin. She was a member of McKenzie First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Charles Codie Adams who died in 2012.

Survivors include her four sons Dr. Michael Adams of Birmingham, AL, Dr. Kevin (Kim) Adams of Clarksville, TN, Jay (Holly) Adams of Richland, MI, and Clay Adams of McKenzie, TN, 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Pallbearers who will be serving are: C.J. Adams, Carter Adams, Cole Adams, Austin Adams, Aden Adams, and Aaron Adams.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.