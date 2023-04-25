BBB warns of mail scam in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau is warning Jackson residents of some recent scams going around.

If you’ve done some online shopping, you may want to beware of this scam. A teenager in the Hub City received a message from someone claiming they were USPS.

These scammers will say they attempted to deliver your package and that you must pay a delivery fee.

If you fall victim to this scam, check your online tracking number and match it with the tracking number given to you by the possible scammer.

If they don’t match, more than likely it is a scam.

“If something sounds suspicious, confirm it by calling the company directly or checking the company website. And that’s one of the things that he did. He actually went ahead and checked the tracking number that was in that text message and it kept coming back invalid. So he pretty much knew that that didn’t have anything to do with his online purchases,” said Toddnetta Trice, the Public Relations Communication Specialist for the Better Business Bureau.

Trice said they’re seeing an uptick in these scams to people aged 18 to 24. If you or someone you know has experienced a scam, click here.

Find more local news here.