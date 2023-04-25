Below Normal Temps with Off & On Showers this Week

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for April 25th:

Conditions will remain beautiful this evening but some clouds will move in tonight. A few showers will be possible south of Jackson overnight but rain chances with some storm activity will return Wednesday night through Friday morning across West Tennessee. We could see more showers this weekend. We will have the latest timing on rain chances this week and weekend and catch the rest of your forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

After a fantastic start to the day on Tuesday, some clouds are expected to return overnight and a few showers will be possible south of Jackson. We are not expecting storms tonight although a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 40s tonight depending on the amount of clouds will see move in. The winds have been out of the east most of the day and will go calm for the most part tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday for West Tennessee. There will be a few breaks in the clouds but not many as we will be sitting in between two fronts most of the day. Highs will reach the mid 60s into the afternoon and Wednesday night lows will fall down to the low 50s. There will be some late evening and night showers and a few weak storms could mix in. We are not expecting severe weather or heavy rain showers. The winds will come out of the east or northeast most of the day.

THURSDAY:

The next storm system will push through West Tennessee on Thursday. As the low pressure gets closer a warm front will try to lift through sparking a couple rounds of rain showers with some storms embedded in the action. The severe weather threat is low but a couple of gusty storms cannot be ruled out in our southern counties. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday night lows will only fall down to the mid 50s due to the increase in moisture and humidity during the day. The winds are forecast to come out of the south or southeast under the warm front. Expect a widespread 1/2″ to 1″ of rain across the region.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out warm and humid but temperatures will cool down some as the front moves through in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will hit the upper 60s early in the day before falling down to the mid to upper 40s by Friday night. There will be some early day showers or weak storms sticking around in the morning but we should see the clouds clear out and have a nice afternoon and evening for most of us. The winds will shift to the west or northwest behind the front.

THE WEEKEND:

The forecast for the weekend isn’t very clear yet. We are certain the first half of the day on Saturday is going to be nice. There is a chance some showers may try to move in Saturday night into Sunday morning but confidence in the following system bringing us much rainfall is low as of now. We will see the clouds increase Saturday night into Sunday morning but the showers may miss us and stay to the south. Highs on Saturday will make it up to around 70° and mid 60s are expected on Sunday. Saturday night lows will dip down to around 50° but we are expecting low 40s for Sunday night. Sunday night looks to the be the coldest temperatures currently in the forecast behind the late weekend system. We are expecting the skies to clear out by Sunday evening/night as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

April started out above normal, warm and humid. That led to several rounds of storms and severe weather. The middle and end of the month have turned out to be cooler and that has calmed down the storm threat across the Mid South. The next chance for rain and storms will return Wednesday night into Thursday. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring too although some low 40s look possible to kick off next week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

