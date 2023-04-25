Sophie | Beech Bluff, TN

I am reporting a pet that was

Lost

Date Lost/Found

04/22/2023

City where pet was Lost/Found

BEECH BLUFF

Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found

White fern rd near britt rd

Pet’s Name (if known)

Sophie

Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)

Dog

Breed of Pet

Chihuahua

Gender

Female

Age of Pet

Adult

Size of Pet

Small (0-20 lbs)

Pet was (check all that apply)

No Collar

Not Microchipped

Color/Markings

Black and tan with white areas on feet

Any additional information you’d like to add?