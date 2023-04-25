Sophie | Beech Bluff, TN

WBBJ Staff,

Pet Information

I am reporting a pet that was
Lost
Date Lost/Found
04/22/2023
City where pet was Lost/Found
BEECH BLUFF
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
White fern rd near britt rd
Pet’s Name (if known)
Sophie
Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
Dog
Breed of Pet
Chihuahua
Gender
Female
Age of Pet
Adult
Size of Pet
Small (0-20 lbs)
Pet was (check all that apply)
  • No Collar
  • Not Microchipped
Color/Markings
Black and tan with white areas on feet
Any additional information you’d like to add?
Spayed

Contact Info

Name
Carrah Sisson
Phone
(731) 571-0439
Email
CARRAH89@GMAIL.COM

