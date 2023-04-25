Sophie | Beech Bluff, TN
Pet Information
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Lost
|Date Lost/Found
|04/22/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|BEECH BLUFF
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|White fern rd near britt rd
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|Sophie
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|Dog
|Breed of Pet
|Chihuahua
|Gender
|Female
|Age of Pet
|Adult
|Size of Pet
|Small (0-20 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
- No Collar
- Not Microchipped
|Color/Markings
|Black and tan with white areas on feet
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|Spayed
Contact Info
|Name
|Carrah Sisson
|Phone
|(731) 571-0439
|Email
|CARRAH89@GMAIL.COM
