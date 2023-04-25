Car towed out of river in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A car was towed out of a river on Tuesday.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, a fisherman reported seeing an image on a live scope that appeared to be a car.

Monday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency used underwater sonar to verify that it could be a vehicle underneath the water.

Tuesday, a dive team from the Braden Fire Department went down, and with the help of Denton’s Towing, removed what was a car from the water.

The car turned out to be a 1990s model red Chevrolet Camaro, the sheriff’s office said. There were no victims inside the car.

The Camaro was taken by the sheriff’s office for further investigation.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office thank the Braden Fire Department, TWRA, Tennessee Valley Authority, Henry County EMA and Springville Fire Department for the help in removing the car from the water.

