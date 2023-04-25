Chester County’s first winery to open in May

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A first-of-its-kind business for the Chester County community is preparing to open its doors.

Forty Cannons Winery, located on the grounds of Stillwaters Farms in Henderson, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 19 for chamber members, local dignitaries, and individuals at state and local levels who have helped support the venture.

Forty Cannons Winery President Valeria Pitoni says unlike larger wineries, they will take appointments rather than offering come-and-go type hours. Pitoni says they hope this will afford guests and customers private, focused attention without having to compete with others.

The winery features a small vineyard on the property, as well as their tasting room, known as “The Crow’s Nest.”

At Stillwaters Farms, wine tourists can also take advantage of farmstay accommodations, where they can stay overnight or book a long weekend while they tour the winery and experience the different wines Forty Cannons has to offer.

Pitoni says they will begin to schedule appointments for tasting and shopping trips following the ribbon cutting and grand opening.

Forty Cannons Winery and Stillwaters Farms are located at 375 Oak Grove Lane in Henderson.

