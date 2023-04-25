Dangerous intersection could see possible changes

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — If you’ve driven through Lexington, you might have driven past the intersection of Sand Ridge and Highway 412.

Many concerned citizens have made it known to the Tennessee Department of Transportation and their local government about the dangers of this intersection.

“There’s been at least 18 crashes of multiple vehicles at once, several 15 vehicle crashes during the day, and late at night. It’s got a history of critical injuries, even death, at that intersection,” said Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready.

According to TDOT, from November 1, 2018 to August 31, 2021, 46% involved angle collisions, 80% involved multiple vehicles, and more than half of the crashes happened during the day.

“TDOT looked at doing a j-turn, but they chose not to because the community not being familiar with how that works. So what the proposed is from TDOT is to add turning lanes on the inside and outside, going east and west,” McCready said.

Once TDOT finished their study of the intersection, they estimated costs for improvements at around $2.9 million. This number does not affect the county’s budget at all, as it stays within state funding.

“This project is going to be led as TDOT has their funding come available. There are several projects ahead of this. I have pushed real hard and appreciate TDOT and their work on this. We’re working well together on this project, and we know that it’s a needed upgrade,” McCready said.

McCready advised drivers to be aware, use extra caution, and drive the speed limit.

McCready said once TDOT gets started, it can take as little few months to finish construction.

