Deborah Ann “Debbie” Bradford Davis, age 66, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday evening, April 22, 2023 at her home.

Debbie was born October 26, 1956 in Henderson, Tennessee, the daughter of Jimmie Lou Milam Bradford and the late Edward Lee Bradford. She graduated in 1974 from Southside High School in Jackson, Tennessee and had been a resident of Memphis since 1986. Debbie was employed at Saratoga Capital Inc. as a property manager before her retirement in 2011. She enjoyed golfing and her pets, Addison, Smokey and Star.

Ms. Davis is survived by her companion, Mr. Bobby Wray of Memphis, TN; her mother, Jimmie Lou Bradford of Pinson, TN; her sister, Tammy Bradford of Jackson, TN; two brothers, Jimmy E. Bradford of Bartlett, TN and Ricky L. Bradford of Jackson, TN; four nieces, Jennifer Warren, Michelle King, Megan Myers and Pam Berkley; her nephew, Mark Bradford; four great-nieces, six great-nephews and one great-great-nephew.

A visitation for Mrs. Davis will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at The Springs at Jackson with Bro. Dave Biter officiating. Interment will follow at Big Springs Cemetery at Pinson.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Stevie Milam, Clint Berkley, Chris Warren, Gavin Rickman and Chris Myers.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Hardeman Adoptable Animals, P.O. Box 513, Bolivar, TN 38008.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.