JMCGH recognizes 40th anniversary of hospital’s first open heart surgery

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County General Hospital is marking the 40th anniversary of the first open heart surgery performed at the hospital.

A news release states on April 25, 1983, the hospital’s first coronary artery bypass graft surgery was performed by Dr. Alanson Spalding and Dr. Edward Garrett.

The team would continue to grow over the next few years, with Dr. John T. Matthews joining in October 1983 and Dr. Arthur Grimball arriving in 1990.

According to the release, the hospital’s staff has since performed around 22,000 heart surgeries, and is currently ranked in the top 6% in the nation by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

“We are so proud of this milestone we are celebrating today,” said Deann Thelen, CEO of JMCGH. “It is due to the vision of the pioneers in 1983 who made this possible. We stand on the shoulders of those medical giants today as we continue to provide these nationally recognized services here in Jackson, Tennessee. We are the only hospital between Nashville and Memphis to provide this type of heart care, and we are honored to be the most highly distinguished program in the state. Congratulations to our medical staff and our clinical teams for this accomplishment.”

The release also states JMCGH has been recognized for its high-quality cardiovascular care by the American College of Cardiology, being awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for the past two years.

The current cardiothoracic team at JMCGH includes Eric Sievers, MD; Hetal Patel, MD; Theodore Wright, MD; Bonna Gollihugh, NP; Crystal Legions-Holden, ANP; and Madison Reed, PA. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Cardiothoracic Surgery Center at (731) 541-3310.

