Mark William Rowan, age 58, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Mark was born in Jackson, TN on November 8, 1964. He was part owner and operator of R&R and worked as an auto machinist. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his mother: Ruby Byrum Anderson.

He is survived by his brother and best friend: Ray Rowan Jr. (Gina) of Jackson, TN; and a very special nephew: Jonathan Rowan (Brittney) of Medina, TN.

The Rowan family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.