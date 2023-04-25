Mugshots : Madison County : 4/24/23 – 4/25/23

Mark Tooles Mark Tooles: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Sadarious Black Sadarious Black: Violation of probation

Tommy Pruitt Tommy Pruitt: Failure to appear

Brandon Eatmon Brandon Eatmon: Aggravated robbery, schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Trung Pham Trung Pham: Schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/24/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/25/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.