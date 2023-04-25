Shirley Deletha Powell

Shirley Deletha Powell, age 87, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Shirley was born in Gadsden, TN, on September 29, 1935, to the late Robert Cole and Edna Lewis Cole. She was a loving homemaker, enjoyed making clothes, loved Titians football and spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Also preceding her in death was her first husband of 23 years: Johnny William Butler; her second husband of 15 years: Billy Joe Powell; two sons: Ritchie Darren Butler, William Michael Butler; four brothers: Robert “Shorty” Cole, Gerald “Red” Cole, Donald Cole, Fred Dee. Cole; three sisters: Betty Overton, Janie Mae Dillon and Benny “Bootsy” Vanstory.

She is survived by one son: Jamie Butler of Bells, TN; one brother: Edward “Dood” Cole (Sue) of Moscow, TN; one grandson: James Alan Bombard; and one great-granddaughter: Alexandra Rose.

The Powell Family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.