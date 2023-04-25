Shirley M. Ivy Walls, age 78, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday, April 24, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Shirley was born March 12, 1945 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Odis L. Ivy and Charlene German Ivy. She graduated from Fayette County High School and was a member of Antioch Methodist Church. Shirley enjoyed flowers, gardening, quilting, beading, dogs and cats, and spending time with her family.

Ms. Walls is survived by two sons, Russell W. German and Larry W. Walls; two sisters, Jeanie Heffner and Charlotte Diane Ivy; her sister-in-law, Janis Ivy; and two grandchildren, Lindzey Nicole Couch and Aiden Bryson German. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert L. Ivy.

Graveside Services for Ms. Walls will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hood Cemetery with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.