‘Speaking of Art’ to be held in early May

JACKSON, Tenn. — Artists are coming together to raise funds for children and adults in need across the area.

The West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center will be hosting it’s 10th annual “Speaking of Art” event next week.

The fundraiser will be held at the New Southern Hotel here in Jackson on May 4.

The Jackson Symphony will provide live music for the event, while local artists display and sell their art to help raise funds.

Funds raised from the event will go toward a grant program that allows children and adults to receive free and reduced services through the West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center.

Executive Director Kimberli Moore shared what kind of art we can find at the event.

“We have food artists, floral art, and then what we would typically think of as art. Sculptures, paintings, textiles, jewelry. Things like that. It’s all going to be for sale raising money for the center,” Moore said.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m.

You can purchase tickets for the “Speaking of Art” event at the door or online.

You can also stay up-to-date on the event and the artists’ work on Facebook.

Find more local news here.