UTM Percussion to host free concert in May

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is holding a free concert in Henderson County in May.

The UT Martin Percussion will be hosting their Ensemble Concert on May 6 in the Court Square of Lexington.

There will be one show at 2:30 p.m., which is interactive and educational, and another show at 6 p.m., which is family/concert.

You can get more details by calling (731) 968-2126.

