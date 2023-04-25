Woman hits cow on 45 Bypass near Milan

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One West Tennessee woman found herself on the wrong side of a cow crossing.

Shirley Smith said was driving home Tuesday evening to Atwood when three cows suddenly ran out into the road in front of her.

She told our news crews that she immediately began braking and attempted to swerve to miss the cows, but accidentally collided with one of them driving 55 miles per hour.

The cow was alert when the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived on the scene.

Smith said she was okay, but startled.

She had damage to the front of her vehicle.

Unfortunately, the cow had suffered severe injuries and it had to be euthanized.

