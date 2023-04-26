Actress, author’s poetry tour to kick off in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two nationally-recognized authors are joining forces for a summer literary tour, with the first stop set for Nashville.

Actress and author Amber Tamblyn will be hitting the road with author and comedian Derrick Brown for their brand new poetry show, “PRETEND IT’S A BOAT.”

The duo will be traveling from city to city on a Harley Davidson motorcycle to present the show, which they say is a combination of poetry and comedy with a sense of community.

“This is kind of just like a fun party on a stage,” Tamblyn said. “We’ll be reading about our experiences of loss and grief and love and joy, and just everything that we’ve all been feeling for like the last 10 years as a country and individually.”

“We make the show super engaging, like she mentioned, very fun, and also as moving as possible so people know like, ‘Hey, if you find the right poets, they’re out there for you, let us be a gateway drug to get you excited about that,'” Brown said.

The tour will kick off on May 16 at Coop Gallery in Nashville. Click here for information on tickets.

Derrick Brown is the author of several books and founder of Write Bloody Publishing. His latest poetry collection “Love Ends in a Tandem Kayak” was published in March 2023.

Amber Tamblyn is an author and actress, known for roles in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” “General Hospital” and more. She recently released “Listening in the Dark: Women Reclaiming the Power of Intuition” in October 2022.

