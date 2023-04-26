Blue Oval meeting focuses on workforce involvement

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Blue Oval City Community Impact meeting was held on how to get more people involved in the workforce.

The Workforce Development Director of Eastman Chemical Company and President of Northeast State Community College, Jeff McCord, shared some experience and suggestions on how to drive up the labor force.

Years ago, they started seeing a gap in technical skills in northeast Tennessee. Since then, they’ve developed ways to improve these skills and employment by involving high school and community college students in workforce development.

McCord says building this community starts with the education system.

“Not just your schools, but your adult ed, the people who have a high school diploma. Also your human services folks, people who may be on some sort of public assistance. How to [build] bridges and bring those all hands on deck for your labor force,” McCord said.

After working with Eastman Chemicals, Northeast State Community College has now partnered with more than 20 companies for student apprenticeships.

Find more local news here.