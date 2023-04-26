Chad Henry Clements, age 36, resident of Snow Lake, Mississippi, departed

this life Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, Chad was born November 11, 1986 in Memphis, Tennessee. Chad was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and employed by Dyke Industries. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors fishing and woodworking. He also loved expressing creativity through his art.

Chad is survived by his mother, Debbie Clements; his brother, Greg Clements (Katie); his grandparents, Arlon and Betty Mauldin; his niece, Sloane; his nephew, Sam; and his cousins, Michael Lavoie (Jodie), Maggie Meyers (Carter) and Abby Lavoie. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Clements.

A visitation for Chad will be held from 2 P.M. to 3 P.M. Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 P.M. at the same location.

