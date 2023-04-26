FEMA providing help for basic needs, places of worship

JACKSON, Tenn. — FEMA is providing help to those affected by storms that ripped through the area between late March and early April.

FEMA says that those seeking help with basic needs in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis,

Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties can do so by going to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, or calling the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Find additional details on getting help with basic needs here.

FEMA says they are also working to help places of worship in affected counties. You can see if your place of worship is eligible here.

