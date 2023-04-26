Girl Scouts Heart of the South announces new CEO

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Girl Scouts Heart of the South has a new staff member.

Wednesday, they announced Venus Chaney as their new Chief Executive Officer.

“Venus embodies 360° of exceptional leadership. She is the first CEO to rise through the ranks of Girl Scouts in over 20 years. After interviewing many candidates during a six-month national search, the Board of Directors and I unanimously determined that Venus was the best and most qualified candidate to serve as our new CEO. We are excited about the future of Girl Scouts under her leadership,” said GSHS Board Chair, Lori Patton.

Girl Scouts Heart of the South says that Venus has been working in the nonprofit sector for more than 20 years and joined them back in 2002 as a Field Executive.

“Girl Scouts gives girls the tools they need to navigate the world — from the simplest to the more complex,” Chaney said. “It’s our mission. It’s our privilege. It’s why we’re here. It’s why I’m here. I’ve dedicated my career to youth development. I am so honored and proud to lead Girl Scouts Heart of the South as we continue to help girls explore new interests, cultivate positive values, develop a strong social conscience, build higher self-esteem, access life-changing adventures, and gain critical life skills.”

