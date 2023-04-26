Jackson film maker releases new movie “The Reaper Man”

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Jackson resident is releasing a new movie to the world.

Jaron Lockridge wrote, directed, and produced his film, “The Reaper Man”. The film follows a widow as she seeks the help of a local woman with a reputation for performing witchcraft in the hopes of bringing her husband back. However, sometimes what you wish for doesn’t go the way you expect.

“In it’s core, “The Reaper Man” is a story about revenge, but underneath all of that is this cool love story. You wouldn’t think of having a love story in a horror film but it’s this cool love story about these two people who were just so devoted to each other and I think that’s something that makes it different,” said Lockridge.

“The Reaper Man” was released on April 18. You can see the movie for yourself on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Youtube.

Lockridge says he is always looking for talent in the Hub City.

If you are interested in being an actor, you can look for his Facebook group “Misguided Perceptions Media Group.”