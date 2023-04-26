James Raymond “Jim” Burford

James R. “Jim” Burford, age 79, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Judy Burford, departed this life Sunday morning, April 23, 2023 at his home.

Jim was born January 28, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Vernon Young Burford and Bertie Hern Burford. He graduated from Central High School in Memphis and was a former resident of Oakland. He was married in 1990 to Judy Lenahan Burford and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church in Atoka. Jim loved the St. Louis Cardinals, playing baseball and spending time playing board games with his grandkids. He loved the Lord and his church. He taught many seminars at Memphis Botanical Gardens and was featured in the Mid-South Magazine and local news for home and garden.

Mr. Burford is survived by his wife, Judy Burford; two daughters, Lisa Maxwell (Alan) and Lori Plaster (Dan); his son, Jerry Saylors; and four grandchildren, Joshua Saylors, Shelby Saylors, Patrick Maxwell and Sarah Maxwell.

Funeral Services for Mr. Burford will be at 11 A.M. Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Kirby Tabb, minister at Open Door Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Burford will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Joshua Saylors, Patrick Maxwell, Shelby Saylors, Sarah Maxwell, Alan Maxwell and Dan Plaster.

