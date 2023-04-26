Judith Ann Grimes Mathis, age 61, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM

Mrs. Judy was born in Jackson, TN on August 16, 1961, to the late David Grimes and Mrs. Judith Annette Fisher Grimes of Milan, TN. She worked in management for KFC and Taco Bells. Mrs. Judy enjoyed her special TV shows and listening to music.

She is also survived by two sons: Charlie Earls (Samantha) of Bells, TN, Jonathan Matlock (Lauren Kelly) of AL; She leaves a legacy of six grandchildren: Addison Mitchell, Jaxson Earls, Grayson Earls, Easton Earls, Kinsley Anne Matlock and Adalyne Paige Matlock.