Katherine Laverne Forrest, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Gadsden First United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Katherine was born in Dyersburg, TN on June 20, 1930, to the late Grady Davenport and Elmer Jones Davenport. She worked for Wells & Gardner for many years, as a factory worker. She enjoyed shopping, music and most of all, spending time with her family. Also preceding her in death was one daughter: Cheryl Smith; two brothers: Vernon Jones, Ed Davenport; and one sister: Margarine Davenport.

She is survived by her husband of 75 years: Thomas E. Forrest of Bells, TN; two grandsons: Joshua Smith of Murfreesboro, TN and Jacob Smith of Bells, TN; and beloved neighbors: Todd and Renee Young of Bells, TN;

—