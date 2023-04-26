Local farmer speaks to Rotary Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Downtown Rotary Club invited a local farmer as their guest for this week’s meeting.

Patterson Freeman became the manager of McWherter Farms in 2013, and he has overseen the growth and development of the farm since day one.

Freeman has a strong background in the angus business from being actively involved in his family’s cattle operation.

After graduating from Mississippi State University with a degree in beef cattle production, he worked as ranch manager at Cottage Farm Beefmaster.

“You know, we’re seeing prices currently that we haven’t seen in years. On the cattle side, at least 10 years. We’re becoming more, we’re able to produce more with less. So we’re becoming a lot more sustainable as an industry. We’re a lot more productive as an industry. So I think the future of ag is in great hands, and we’ve got great young leaders behind us that are going to see the forefront of that,” Freeman said.

McWerther farms is located at 4664 Palmersville Highway 89 in Dresden.

