Man sentenced in 2021 shooting of bald eagle

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Lake County man has been sentenced over the 2021 shooting of a bald eagle.

According to a news release, 44-year-old Jason Perkins, of Tiptonville, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for shooting the bird in March of 2021.

According to the release, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service Agents and Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency Officers received reports of a bald eagle being found dead.

An investigation began, according to the release, which eventually led to the search of Perkins’s home, along with his father’s home as well.

The release says that a 12-gauge shotgun and .357 handgun possessed by Perkins were recovered, and that it was found that he was previously convicted of felony offenses.

“The bald eagle has been a symbol of our country since 1782. This defendant, a felon, shot and killed one of these great birds—violating federal law in the process. I appreciate the federal, state, and local partners who worked to bring him to justice,” said United States Attorney Kevin Ritz.

